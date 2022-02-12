Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Shares Down 6.3%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 108,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 229,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exro Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

