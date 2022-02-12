Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Shares Down 8.3%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96.
Dino Polska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dino Polska (DNOPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.