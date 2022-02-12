Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Shares Down 8.3%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96.

Dino Polska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

