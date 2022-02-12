Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) were up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.72. Approximately 692,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 341,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.45.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

