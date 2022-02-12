Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) were up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.72. Approximately 692,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 341,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.45.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Company Profile (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

