Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI) shares dropped 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 137,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 162,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

