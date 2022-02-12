Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI) shares dropped 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 137,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 162,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.
About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.