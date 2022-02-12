Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Shares Down 1.7%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $32.81. Approximately 461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pro Medicus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

