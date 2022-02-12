Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,744,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $139,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. 11,882,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,850,179. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

