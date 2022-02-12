-$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.84). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 7,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $48,478.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 83,915 shares of company stock worth $515,520 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 64,473 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 16,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,317. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

