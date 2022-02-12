GYG (LON:GYG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

GYG plc (LON:GYG)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.74). Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 68,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.74).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.60. The company has a market cap of £25.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50.
About GYG (LON:GYG)
