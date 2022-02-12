GYG (LON:GYG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

GYG plc (LON:GYG)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.74). Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 68,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.74).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.60. The company has a market cap of £25.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50.

About GYG (LON:GYG)

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

