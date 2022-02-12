SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Up 2.4%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.69. 27,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 38,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

