Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI)’s stock price traded down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 83,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $359.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21.
Exactus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXDI)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exactus (EXDI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.