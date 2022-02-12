Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI)’s stock price traded down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 83,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $359.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21.

Get Exactus alerts:

Exactus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.