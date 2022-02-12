Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 142.56 ($1.93). Approximately 15,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 67,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.81. The stock has a market cap of £98.56 million and a P/E ratio of -19.80.

In other Oncimmune news, insider Adam Hill bought 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,523.92 ($12,878.86).

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

