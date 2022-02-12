Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Plantronics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

Shares of POLY stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 364,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plantronics stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

