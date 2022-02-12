Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.9-$137.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.79 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.32. 1,654,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,641. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other Centene news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
