Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.9-$137.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.79 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.32. 1,654,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,641. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

