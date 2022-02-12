Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $5.39 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00229574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

