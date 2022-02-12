LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $34.00. 294,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

