LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LTC Properties (LTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.