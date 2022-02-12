SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $244,021.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,412.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00761763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00223922 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

