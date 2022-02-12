Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Cap of $4.55 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $2,944.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 233,839,067 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

