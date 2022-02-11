smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,520.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $35,520.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.08 or 0.06907316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,269.62 or 0.99884360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00049997 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006233 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

