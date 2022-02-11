Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,998,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,811,932. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

