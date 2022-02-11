Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

DYNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 72,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,481. The company has a market cap of $14.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -0.10. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

