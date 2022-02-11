Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.64. 522,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. Avient has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

