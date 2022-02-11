Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.13). Dycom Industries also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

DY traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $88.30. 130,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,465. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.