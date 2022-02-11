Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.13). Dycom Industries also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
DY traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $88.30. 130,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,465. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.
