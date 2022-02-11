AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.500-$11.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.12. 903,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,898. AGCO has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.