Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.17. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.

J stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.48. 1,268,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

