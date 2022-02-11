Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.17. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.
Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $121.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,499. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.02. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.
In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
