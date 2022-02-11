Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.17. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $121.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,499. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.02. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.