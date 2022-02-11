Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $16.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,491. Insperity has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,982,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,409,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

