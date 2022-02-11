AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
NASDAQ UHAL traded down $24.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $571.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,266. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $498.03 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $671.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.41.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHAL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.