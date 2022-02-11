AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $24.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $571.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,266. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $498.03 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $671.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.41.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

