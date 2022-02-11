Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 246,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
