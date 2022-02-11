Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,779. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $61.29.
About Argo Group International
