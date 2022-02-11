Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,779. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $61.29.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.