StockNews.com Upgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Buy

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

MANT stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.97. 268,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

