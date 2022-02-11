StockNews.com Upgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Buy

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.
MANT stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.97. 268,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78.
ManTech International Company Profile
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
