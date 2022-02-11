Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Murphy USA has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of MUSA traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,352. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.26. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUSA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

