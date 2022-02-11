Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Issues Earnings Results

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Cameco stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 5,554,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,783. Cameco has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

