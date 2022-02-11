Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ACGL traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $46.56. 2,743,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,757. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

