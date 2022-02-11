EnterCoin (ENTRC) One Day Volume Hits $27,663.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $102,831.05 and approximately $27,663.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

