Grin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Grin has a market cap of $16.76 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,395.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.52 or 0.06959512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00294865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.74 or 0.00758913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014572 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00077970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00398406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00224851 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 96,683,580 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

