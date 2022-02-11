DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.38 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.60-$4.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.33.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. 3,827,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.