Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Bytom has a market cap of $42.94 million and $2.92 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,734,458,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,652,819 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

