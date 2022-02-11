Short Interest in Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Drops By 99.9%

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the January 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,647,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,506,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,863,531. Sugarmade has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About Sugarmade
