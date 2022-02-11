Short Interest in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Drops By 96.4%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the January 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sun Pacific stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 2,932,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,168. Sun Pacific has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Get Sun Pacific alerts:

Sun Pacific Company Profile

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solar and other energy solutions. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, which utilize advertising offerings for state and local municipalities. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to public and commercials customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.