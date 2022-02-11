Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.34 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $45.50. 5,823,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,795. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

