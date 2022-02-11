Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 976,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,645. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

