Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,854,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,574,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.54. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Coty by 111,779.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Coty by 263.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

