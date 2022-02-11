Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. 9,854,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,574,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

