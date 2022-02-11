$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $839.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 493,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,896. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

