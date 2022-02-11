Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will post $162.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.87 million and the highest is $171.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $601.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000.

FWRG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,741. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

