Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. 6,191,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

