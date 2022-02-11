Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Decreases By 93.3%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.80. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.84. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

