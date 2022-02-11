Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.75. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.12 and its 200 day moving average is $465.67. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $368.00 and a one year high of $534.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

