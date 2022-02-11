$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the highest is $3.98 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $15.80 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after acquiring an additional 785,802 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,710,000 after buying an additional 1,015,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,794,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. 9,544,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,159,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

