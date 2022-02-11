$833.42 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report sales of $833.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $782.00 million and the highest is $892.37 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 598,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.40.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

